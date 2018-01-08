Lynsey Barber

Box-sets brought the BBC a Christmas viewing gift - a record audience for iPlayer.

Following the playbook of rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime, it released a bumper set of box-sets for Christmas, a move it has credited for the boost in numbers.

Peaky Blinders, Taboo and Wolf Hall were among the shows to be made available in their entirety, letting people binge watch.

There were 69.2m requests - a measure of viewership online - between Christmas Day and the end of 2017, a rise of nearly 20 per cent on the same period the year before. And viewers watched a total of 25.6m hours of TV between them, up from 22.5m in 2016.

"It's hugely exciting to see such unprecedented numbers come to BBC iPlayer this Christmas," said the BBC's director of content Charlotte Moore.

"The public have responded in their millions to the amazing range of content we've offered - and for those who are loving our special Christmas box-set collection there are still a few days to go."

Eastenders episodes took six positions in the top ten most watched over the period. An episode of Peaky Blinders, the gangster drama which was added from series one to four, was the most watched non-soap series.

The boost for watching on-demand came after viewing figures fell to their lowest on record on Christmas Day.

The ratings - which include those that watched as it was broadcast and within seven days on catch up - were topped by the BBC's Call the Midwife with 9.6m viewers.

The Great British Bake Off, with 4.8m, helped Channel 4 hit its biggest Christmas Day audience in more than 15 years.

BBC iPlayer top ten most watched over Christmas