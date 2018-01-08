Consumer spending fell for the first time in five years in 2017

Helen Cahill

Consumers responded to rising inflation and economic uncertainty by tightening household budgets in 2017, with spending falling for the first time in five years, according to new data.

Household expenditure fell by one per cent year-on-year in December, according to data released today by Visa. This followed on from a spending drop of 0.9 per cent in November.

The weak December data finished off the worst year of consumer spending since 2012. For the year, spending fell by 0.3 per cent. Over the past four years, annual consumer spending has risen by an average of 1.7 per cent.

However, consumers' growing appetite to spend money on leisure activities as opposed to physical items saw expenditure in hotels, restaurants and bars rise by 4.7 per cent, on top of a 4.1 per cent rise in 2016.

Non-food retailers were some of the worst affected, with spending on clothes and shoes, and household items, down by 2.4 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively, despite heavy discounting on the high street.

Mark Antipof, chief commercial officer at Visa, said: "Despite some large retailers signalling a strong Christmas performance, it is clear that the high street has suffered recently, while online spending has held up.

"This is emphasised by the torrid year for face-to-face expenditure, which continued in December as face-to-face spending was again outstripped by e-commerce, a trend we have witnessed in 11 of the last 12 months."