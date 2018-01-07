Lynsey Barber

Major supermarkets Tesco and Morrisons are among the nine retailers to announce a ban on sales of acid to those aged under 18 following an increase in the number of attacks with the substance.

John Lewis, Waitrose, Co-op, Wilko and DIY stores B&Q, Screwfix and Wickes are also among the first to sign up to a new commitment drawn up by the government after it promised to take tougher action.

Though the commitment is a voluntary one, it foreshadows new laws that will ban sales of corrosive substances to under-18s by all retailers.

"Acid attacks have a devastating impact on their victims, leaving both emotional and physical scars. I’m pleased that so many of the UK’s major retailers are joining our fight to combat this scourge and signalling they are committed to selling acids responsibly," said minister for crime, safeguarding and vulnerability, Victoria Atkins.

"This is the next step of our acid attacks action plan that has already seen us consult on new laws to restrict young people’s access to acids."

The government has also commissioned new research by academics at the University of Leicester that will explore the motivations behind such attacks.

"The majority of us find it hard to believe that anyone would choose to throw acid over another person," said assistant chief constable Rachel Kearton who is the National Police Chief's Council lead on corrosive attacks.

"This new research project will enable us to improve our understanding of why offenders are motivated to use acid as a weapon and assist us in stopping attacks in the future."