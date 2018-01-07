Lynsey Barber

There may not be a Bank Holiday for the Royal wedding, but you'll be able to squeeze in an extra pint or two to celebrate instead, something that is expected to give the drinks business multimillion pound boost.

The government is planning to let pubs extend the hours they can open for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day in May.

They will be able to open until 1am on the evenings of Friday 18 and Saturday 19 May, two hours later than usual for most drinking establishments.

"The Royal wedding will be a time of national celebration, and we want everyone to be able to make the most of such an historic occasion," said home secretary Amber Rudd.

"I hope that this relaxation of the licensing hours will allow people to extend their festivities and come together to mark what will be a very special moment for the country."

The move has naturally been welcomed by the pub industry.

"This is great news for pubs and pub-goers and shows the government has listened to our calls to put pubs at the heart of the Royal Wedding celebrations," said chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

"Visitors see the Great British pub as a cultural icon, almost as much as the Royal family. Extended hours would give a £10m boost to the trade and make the most of the expected increase in tourism."

While it may not be quite as good as the Bank Holiday many had wished for, at least you can console yourself with a drink.