Lynsey Barber

Theresa May has confirmed that a cabinet reshuffle will take place "soon" with reports suggesting it could be as soon as Monday.

The Prime Minister said changes had to be made following the departure of her deputy Damian Green, who was forced to resign after he made misleading comments about allegations that pornography was found on his computer in the House of Commons.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning, she refused to be drawn further on details of the shake up.

According to several Sunday newspapers, heavy-hitters in the cabinet - chancellor Philip Hammond, foreign secretary Boris Johnson, Brexit secretary David Davis and Home secretary Amber Rudd - are expected to keep those respective jobs.

Education secretary Justine Greening is said not to be so fortunate however, with doubts also surrounding the future of Greg Clark as business secretary and Andrea Leadsom as leader of the Commons.

Meanwhile, under pressure health secretary Jeremy Hunt is said to be in the running to fill Green's boots as first secretary of state.

May also defended the government's handling of the NHS crisis after non-urgent operations were cancelled amid growing pressure on the health service.