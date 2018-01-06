Oliver Gill

Gambling regulators have written to all UK online casino operators to raise money laundering concerns.

In addition, 17 firms are being investigated by the Gambling Commission, five of which have been told their operating licence is under threat.

The crackdown follows a thematic review of the sector by the UK watchdog to consider how well operators are meeting obligations to trace the source of money wagered and uphold other social responsibility requirements.

"It is vital that the gambling industry takes its duty to protect consumers and keep crime out of gambling seriously," said Gambling Commission chief executive Sarah Harrison.

"The action we are taking to examine online casino operators’ compliance with money laundering and customer interaction requirements is just one example of how we will be relentless in turning that vision into reality."

She continued: "As the online sector continues to grow, and now accounts for a third of the British gambling market, it is right that we maintain a sharp focus on online gambling. That is why in addition to our work on compliance among online casino operators, we have also been conducting a wider-ranging review of online gambling looking at how the market has evolved and to identify where further action can be taken to make gambling fairer and safer for consumers."

