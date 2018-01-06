Oliver Gill

The Royal Navy was today praised for intercepting more than 3.5 tonnes of drugs before showing their gentle side and saving a stricken family of loggerhead turtles.

A suspicious boat was spotted by Royal Navy helicopters in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman this week.

As part of the combined maritime forces (CMF) initiative, British forces alerted an Australian navy ship which stopped the boat and uncovered a £105m stash of "illicit substances".

But shortly after the drugs bust was wrapped up, forces also noticed a huge mass of fishing nets drifting through the water. The seaman were horrified to see a young family of loggerhead turtles trapped in the nets and sprung into action, gently cutting them loose.

"Thanks to the skill and professionalism of Britain’s Armed Forces, working with key allies like the Australians, we are keeping our citizens safe by tackling the evil international drugs trade that funds terrorism," said defence secretary Gavin Williamson.

"I am incredibly grateful that we have the best service men and women in the world who always go the extra mile, whether they are protecting us from harm or saving precious wildlife like this family of turtles."

Royal Navy flight commander Dan Breward said the drugs bust had been a "massive effort" from the co-ordinated forces. In 2017, CMF ships seized a total of 22.67 tonnes of narcotics as part of operations.

Meanwhile, second officer Thorsten Brabetz added:

It was not what we expected to find when we investigated the floats. It was great to be able to save the turtles and release them back into the sea. It was a real feel-good moment for the boats crew and the entire ship.

