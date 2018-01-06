Ethics? Pah, it's all about the price tag, say shoppers

Oliver Gill

With many Brits championing the need for ethically made and sourced goods, research released today highlights price is still the most important driver of shopping behaviours.

Two-thirds of UK consumers consider themselves to be ethical shoppers. But price is the key driver of shopping decisions for almost eight in 10 of shoppers.

Good treatment of employees is important to the vast majority of shoppers, while ethical supply chains and treatment of workers and animals are seen as ‘critical’ to decision-making, research compiled by accountancy firm EY found.

However, ethically sourced produce only comes in the top three purchase considerations for seven per cent of UK consumers.

Brits are in general prepared to pay up to 10 per cent more for ethically sourced groceries, EY found. But this didn't apply to all, with more than a third of consumers saying they wouldn't pay a penny more for the likes of Fairtrade coffee or free range eggs.

"The great British consumer sees themselves as an ethical shopper – and while it’s clear that the will is there to shop ethically, the way is blocked by the higher relative prices of ethical goods," said EY partner Helen Merriott.

Price and availability are the key barriers to shopping more sustainably – retailers and manufacturers need to think about how they can get more ethical options onto shelves at a price point that’s much closer to ‘normal’ goods.

