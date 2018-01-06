House of Fraser appeals for landlord support to cut rents

Oliver Gill

UK department store House of Fraser has appealed to its landlords for “support”, asking them to reduce rents at some stores.

First reported by Sky News last night and later confirmed by the high street stalwart, the news suggests House of Fraser may have had a rocky time during the pivotal Christmas trading period.

House of Fraser is due to reveal its Christmas trading figures on 11 January.

The troubles come as a fresh blow to the British high street after Debenhams disappointed this week, issuing a profit warning in the wake of poor festive trading.

The Guardian reported House of Fraser was seeking to close a third of its 59 stores over the next decade.

A House of Fraser spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have contacted some of our landlords asking for their support as we drive forward with our transformation programme.”

