Oliver Gill

Royal Mail's main union today insisted confidence was growing a deal could be struck to avoid industrial action after a fresh round of talks this week.

In a short update to its members, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said further ground had been made during highly secretive negotiations with Royal Mail leaders.

"Our confidence grows that we will reach a negotiators agreement which will address all of the issues we have campaigned on," a statement by the CWU read.

CWU negotiators are set to provide an update to the union's executive committee next Tuesday, with further details cascaded down to the postal giant's rank and file shortly afterwards.

Talks have been ongoing since the end of October. Both sides were forced back to the negotiating table after a High Court ruling blocked a planned 48-hour walkout by the CWU.

The union, which represents 110,000 Royal Mail workers, has campaigned against sweeping changes to working conditions and the closure of the firm's final salary pension scheme.

Facing the prospect of Royal Mail's first post-privatisation industrial action, investors fled the 501-year-old firm. Shares nose-dived and the company out of the FTSE 100 last autumn.

But with chief executive Moya Greene stepping in to lead talks from Royal Mail's side and mediators managing the process, the mood music from talks quickly changed. Prior to Christmas, the CWU said it had struck a "philosophical agreement" on a number of key issues. Royal Mail said "both parties had "continued to make progress in talks on pay, pensions and the other issues".

Royal Mail's share price has risen by over 20 per cent since mid-November. Bottoming out at 373p two months ago, shares in the London-listed firm rose 0.35 per cent today to close the week at 455.8p each.

