Arsene Wenger has been given a three-match touchline ban by the Football Association (FA) for his comments towards referee Mike Dean after his side's 1-1 draw at West Brom last Sunday.

The Frenchman, who has also been fined £40,000, admitted at an FA hearing today that his language and behaviour in the referee's changing room after the game was "abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee".

Wenger was furious with Dean's decision to award an 89th-minute penalty to the home side for a handball by Gunners defender Calum Chambers.

Arsenal had been just moments away from a hard-fought away victory before Jay Rodriguez converted the spot-kick.

"From what I've heard and seen in tunnels and dressing rooms down the years, I'm surprised and shocked to be charged," said Wenger earlier today.

"I think I’ve contributed a lot to give referees a great opportunity to be at their best because I’ve had a huge influence on whether they became professional or not."

Wenger will have to watch from the stands as his team travel to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup this Sunday, Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals next Wednesday and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The situation could still get worse for Wenger, who has been asked to contact the FA to further explain comments made in his press conferences before and after his team's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.