Caitlin Morrison

Former Ukip and Conservative MP Bob Spink has been sentenced to six months, suspended for two years, after being convicted of four counts of electoral fraud at the Crown Court.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid community service.

Spink was convicted of election fraud in December last year. A jury found him guilty of four counts of permitting a false signature to be included on a nomination form for a Ukip councillor.

Spink was first elected as the Conservative MP for Castle Point in Essex in 1992, and then elected to the same seat in 2001.

He then defected to Ukip in 2008.