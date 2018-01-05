Oliver Gill

The government has stepped in to block of the £27m sale of a Venetian art masterpiece considered by authorities as a British "national treasure".

Arts minister John Glen has placed a temporary export bar on the 'Rialto Bridge with the Palazzo dei Camerlenghi' by Francesco Guardi.

Authorities are urgently seeking a buyer to match the £26.8m asking price. It was initially sold by Christie's in July last year after a competition between two phone bidders.

The painting is believed to have been commissioned in 1768 by UK tourist Chaloner Arcedeckne. This, together with the influence it had on visiting artists including British great William Turner, makes it of great importance to the study of the British relationship with Venice and Grand Tour commissions, the government said.

"This magnificent painting is a true masterpiece that encapsulates the vibrant atmosphere and light of 18th century Venice," said Glen.

"I very much hope that it can be kept in the UK, where it can be appreciated and admired by future generations for many years to come."

The government's decision follows a recommendation by the Arts Councils's Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA). The committee was set up in 1952 to advise where the refusal of an export licence for an object of cultural interest is suggested on grounds of national importance.

The committee can also advise in cases where a special grant is needed from the government to purchase objects that would otherwise be exported.

Today's temporary block will remain in place until 4 July 2018, though this can be deferred for another six months if there is a serious intention made to raise funds to match the current purchase price.

At more than six feet across, this beautifully composed, bustling view of one of the classic stretches of the Grand Canal is one of the most spectacular and attractive Venetian view paintings in this country," said RCEWA member Aidan Weston-Lewis.

Commissioned by a British visitor to Venice in the late 1760s, it has remained in the UK ever since and has frequently been on public display. Its departure from these shores would be a regrettable loss.

