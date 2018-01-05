Oliver Gill

As the high street retailers are battered by online rivals, the importance of having a speedy website has today been brought sharply into focus.

After going through the rigmarole of picking their favourite wares, almost half (47 per cent) of Britons abandon their baskets because of slow load times.

And a long-winded check-out process can also be bad news for online retailers, with 41 per cent of the public saying they would give on a purchase as a result.

The study of more than 2,000 UK shoppers found 55 per cent of people cited speed of service as a key motivation for choosing to shop with a retailer again. Meanwhile, 60 per cent of people remain exasperated by long queues waiting to complete in-store purchases.

"Consumers have become used to fast and efficient retail encounters and expect every touchpoint to deliver service at speed," Josie Byrne a retail account director at Black Pepper Software, which commissioned the research.

"The agility to deliver on speed can be the difference between a sale and a lost opportunity – indeed, every extra second in website load times costs retailers a seven per cent reduction in conversions, presenting a £1bn cost each year.”

Byrne continued: "Retailers need to underpin each channel with the ability to seamlessly deliver at speed. To do this, they must innovate around the connected customer, and harness the technical flexibility that agile software development practices and machine learning capabilities can provide, to quickly and efficiently create rich multichannel experiences that meet these demands."

