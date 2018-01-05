Starbucks has become the first to announce its own latte levy

Emma Haslett

Starbucks has responded to calls from MPs to introduce a "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups by experimenting with its own charge.

The coffee chain said it will trial a 5p charge on disposable cups at between 20 and 25 stores in central London from February for three months, with the proceeds donated to environmental charities.

Charge levy

The move is a response to a call from a committee of MPs to introduce a 25p levy on disposable cups, which would be used to invest in improved recycling facilities.

A report by the House of Commons' environmental audit committee pointed out that while half of all coffees and hot drinks are sold in disposable cups, less than one in 400 are recycled.

Although various coffee chains offer discounts of up to 50p for customers using reusable cups, it said takeup had been minimal, with less than two per cent of customers using reusable versions.

"A 25p charge on disposable coffee cups could lead to a reduction in use of disposable cups of between 50m to 300m per year," it said, citing research by Wouter Poortinga, an environmental psychologist at Cardiff University.

Plastics tax

The government has already had a similar idea: in his Autumn Budget speech in November, Philip Hammond said he planned to introduce a plastic tax, which would cover plastic cups, designed to make Britain a "world leader in tackling the scourge of plastics"

But the Paper Cup Alliance suggested it could hit high street businesses, saying two in five consumers said a levy would affect how often they visited their local coffee shop.

Today a spokesperson for Costa Coffee said: "We believe the government must consider a mix of measures to address this issue with a focus on improving the UK’s waste and recycling infrastructure."

Read more: How your recycling habits can affect the way you invest