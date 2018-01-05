Still puzzled? UK productivity has risen by the most since 2011

Emma Haslett

Hourly labour productivity in the UK showed its largest increase since 2011 between the second and third quarters of last year, official figures have shown.

In a sign the UK's much-maligned productivity puzzle may have come a step closer to being solved, the Office for National Statistics said productivity rose 0.9 per cent in the third quarter.

The figure grew in two of the UK's three major sectors, with one per cent rises in both services and manufacturing.

However, financial services showed a negative contribution, falling 0.5 per cent.

Economists have bemoaned the productivity puzzle, the lack of recovery in productivity since the financial crisis.

Today's figures showed productivity was still 16.6 per cent below its pre-downturn trend, or 19.8 per cent below where it was expected to be by now.

"The marked pick-up in productivity in the third quarter suggests that some of the weakness in the first half may have been cyclical," said Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club.

"While GDP growth was muted over the first three quarters of 2017, businesses remained keen to employ through the first half in particular given the cheap cost of labour and possibly influenced by concerns over potential shortages of labour.

"Given the uncertain economic and political outlook, it may be that several companies are trying to meet extra work by taking on labour rather than commit to investment. The relatively low cost of labour relative to capital certainly supports employment over investment."

