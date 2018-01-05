Caitlin Morrison

Rail services in and out of two major London stations are disrupted today after a train hit a tree in Kent earlier this morning.

The 07:03 Ramsgate to Faversham/Victoria struck a tree and is damaged, National Rail said, and "as such will not be continuing until the fleet team can make it safe to do so"; it will then continue empty to the depot. This is blocking the line towards Faversham.

Southeastern services between London Victoria and Ramsgate and also between London St Pancras International and Deal are subject to delays, with disruption expected to continue until 11am.

"An obstruction on the line between Margate and Faversham means the line towards London is blocked. Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised," National Rail said.

The rail operator tweeted pictures of the collision site:

UPDATE: Trains from Margate-Faversham are still disrupted due to a damaged train blocking the line at #Hernebay after hitting a tree. Please check your journey via the Southeastern On track App pic.twitter.com/obThEsBq6I — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) January 5, 2018