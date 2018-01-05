Oliver Gill

Shares in FTSE 100 retail bellwether Next rocketed on Wednesday on the back of a 1.5 per cent full price sales growth.

Investors are hungry for any signs of good news in the sector and today one UK retailer reported a 42 per cent increase in total sales for the four months to 31 December.

Aim-quoted Gear4music, Britain's largest online retailer of musical instruments, chimed in with £34.6m of sales in the pivotal run-up to Christmas.

While UK sales jumped 25 per cent to £18.8m, it was European and rest of the world returns that stood out, rising 69 per cent to £15.8m.

Boss Andrew Wass said he was "very pleased with our trading performance"

He added: "This [sales growth] has been achieved as we continue to invest in our customer proposition, marketing, people and websites, all with a view to enhancing our long-term growth prospects.

"Growth in our more established UK market has remained strong alongside very strong growth in our international markets which are being further driven by an improved delivery proposition as we continue to scale up our European hubs. Our Swedish distribution centre now fulfils over 50 per cent of all our Scandinavian orders, and our German Distribution centre, which became operational just 10 months ago, dispatched over 800 orders on its busiest day in December."

Shareholders, which have been rewarded with a sixfold return on their investment since mid-2016 were less than impressed today though. Shares edged up in opening trades before falling back, currently 3.24 per cent lower at 747p.

