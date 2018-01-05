Bill Esdaile

Bill Esdaile previews the best of the action at Chepstow and Sandown

NEARLY 60mm of rain in the 48 hours leading up to the race put paid to any chances of Chepstow staging the Coral Welsh Grand National last week.

Just 10 days on, officials at the venue are fairly confident of being able to restage the race tomorrow (2.05pm), even though the rain has continued to fall in recent days.

If the meeting does get the greenlight, there is no getting away from the fact that the combination of 3m5½f and 22 fences on really heavy ground will be a brutal test.

As mentioned in my preview before Christmas, guts and guile are the prerequisites and that was the reason why I was sweet on the chances of Michael Scudamore’s MYSTEREE.

My selection only joined Scudamore ahead of last season, but in four appearances he has won two and was also second in the Midlands Grand National.

He has a brilliant record fresh, loves soft ground and stays forever.

This race looks absolutely perfect for him and those of you who followed my advice and snapped up the 14/1 are sitting on a good bet.

At the time of writing, he can still be backed at a best-priced 8/1 and I certainly wouldn’t put anyone off stepping in at those odds either.

Fellow market leader Wild West Wind is respected, but he’s unproven over the trip, while I’m not sure Beware The Bear would want it this soft.

Vicente, a dual Scottish Grand National winner, ran an excellent race on his reappearance at Cheltenham but has to shoulder top weight of 11st 12lbs here.

Even though Native River carried that to victory 12 months ago, this represents a massive task and the feeling is that Vicente is much more effective on a sounder surface.

Last year’s winning jockey Richard Johnson will fancy his chances of winning back-to-back renewals with Rock The Kasbah, who has form figures of 22111 at Chepstow.

He has obvious claims, but there is still a worry about the form of the Philip Hobbs stable, and the trainer said yesterday that he’s not a guaranteed runner considering how heavy the ground is going to be.

The biggest threat to my selection would have been Irish raider Folsom Blue, who looks really well handicapped on the best of his old form and loves heavy ground.

My concern is that I am not sure he will appear in the final declarations later this morning, as connections may not want to travel with him again due to concerns over another abandonment.

Instead, I’m going to throw a few quid each-way at RAZ DE MAREE at 16/1with Coral with the talented James Bowen ear-marked to ride.

Bowen takes off an extremely valuable 5lbs meaning that last year’s runner- up will effectively be lining up off a 4lb lower mark than 12 months ago.

At the grand old age of 13, Raz De Maree shows no sign of regressing and has plenty of form in the book on heavy ground to suggest he can play a part in this.

The fact that he has run well at Chepstow before is another huge positive and I’m hopeful of another bold showing.

Looking down the list and a case could certainly be made for Milansbar at 16/1 off his relatively light weight.

He ran badly in this last year, but he made a shuddering error early on and could never recover.

His third behind Wild West Wind in the trial for this was a good effort and he will appreciate the step up in trip and bottomless conditions.

For those looking for a big-priced outsider, Firebird Flyer could be the one at 33/1 if he’s allowed to take his chance.

Evan Williams’ mudlark was second in this race two years ago, is another with endless stamina and has slipped to a very lenient mark.

The ground also looks sure to be hard work at Sandown where the feature prize is the Grade One 32Red Tolworth Hurdle (2.25pm).

Claimantakinforgan looked very smart at Ascot pre-Christmas and will be hard to beat if trainer Nicky Henderson allows him to take his chance on such bad ground.

If the ground deteriorates any more, I think that will be unlikely which could leave the race at the mercy of the improving mudlark Western Ryder.

It may be best to take a watching brief and instead concentrate on the 32Red Veterans’ Handicap Chase (3.00pm).

The market is headed by Ian Williams’ Gas Line Boy, who ran out an impressive winner of the Grand

Sefton over Aintree’s National fences last time on terrible ground.

He has gone up another 6lbs in the handicap for that performance and will certainly take some pegging back if in the same mood.

However, he was comfortably beaten in this 12 months ago off a 3lb lower mark and is pretty short at the head of the market.

Perfect Candidate is another at home on this ground, but he too is up in the weights after his gutsy

Cheltenham win and it will be tough carrying 11st 12lbs.

The one I’m interested in is CLOUDY TOO, who carried my cash when a well beaten fifth in this last year.

That performance came from a mark of 140 and Sue Smith’s 12-year-old will feel like he is running loose from an 11lb lower mark tomorrow.

He showed signs of life at Haydock last time and is another who handles

the ground. At 10/1 with Ladbrokes he looks worth supporting each-way.

Last year’s winner Pete The Feat is back for more at the grand old age of 14 and will surely be competitive again off just a 6lb higher mark.

He goes well at Sandown and looks sure to put up a bold show also around 10/1.

However, at the prices I’d rather throw a few pounds at his stablemate LOOSE CHIPS, who is available at double those odds.

Charlie Longsdon’s team have turned a corner recently and this fellow finished a gallant third last year off just 1lb higher.

With talented conditional rider Paul O’Brien booked to take off a handy 5lbs, he will be racing from effectively a 4lb better mark and is as tough as they come.

As for the rest of Sandown, it looks pretty hard to second guess who will or won’t run ahead of this morning’s declaration stage.

One that does interest me, though, is ANGELS ANTICS in the 32Red.comMares’ Hurdle (12.45pm) for NigelTwiston-Davies.

The Naunton-based trainer ended 2017 in good form and that looks to have carried over into the new year.

Although this daughter of Schiaparelli has only won one of her five career starts, she’s been running

in pretty hot company and has improved with each run.

The key to her is bad ground and the step up to 2m4f, as she looks all about stamina.

Last time at Haydock she only just failed to reel in Cap Soleil over 2m4f, despite making a few jumping errors, and you can be sure that the extra furlong up Sandown’s punishing hill will suit her perfectly.

Given the conditions, these mares will almost need to stay 3m and that won’t be a problem for this five-year-old.

Davy Russell looks set to continue his association with her and if she can cut out the mistakes she will surely go very close.

There are a number of dangers, but both Casablanca Mix and Dusky Legend fell last time out, while plenty aren’t guaranteed to handle the deep ground.

POINTERS

Angels Antics 12.45pm Sandown

Mysteree e/w 2.05pm Chepstow

Raz De Maree e/w 2.05pm Chepstow

Cloudy Too e/w 3.00pm Sandown

Loose Chips e/w 3.00pm Sandown