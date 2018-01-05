Oliver Gill

UK interest rates may have nudged up a smidge at the end of last year, but it's a real challenge for retail investors on the hunt for decent income returns.

Fear not, however, as analysts from Peel Hunt have pulled together a list of their top picks to deliver a decent income stream in 2018.

Ask any financial adviser and they will stress equities are a riskier asset than the historical staple diet of income hunters: bonds or debt-like investments that pay a fixed income rate of return. Capital values can be eroded pretty quickly and dividends can be cancelled at a drop of a hat (ask any Provident Financial investors and they will tell you what this feels like).

But Peel Hunt analysts have scoured the UK equity market and selected what they think are some great income payers.

Analysts have not simply looked at shares in terms of dividend yield. Instead, they have taken a peek under the bonnet to see if they can actually afford to pay out chunky dividends. So as a rule of thumb, Peel Hunt has only picked equities with dividend cover – the ratio of earnings to shareholder payouts – greater than 1.5x (analysts have relaxed this rule for real estate stocks).

Below are the top five, ranked in order of 2018 estimated dividend yield

1 – Bovis Homes (8.6 per cent yield)

"Bovis has struggled operationally for a number of years with the shares consistently underperforming the sector," says Peel Hunt analyst Clyde Lewis.

[New CEO Greg] Fitzgerald has since set out his plans to drive the business hard in terms of margin improvement and cash generation such that he intends to return surplus cash to investors with £180m worth of special dividends promised in the next three years. This is further supported by our positive view of new build housing and good liquidity in the land market.

2 – Galliford Try (7.9 per cent yield)

Lewis expects Galliford Try "to use more of its free cash flow to grow its housing volumes in the medium term".

Dividend cover is 1.7x, so it can afford the chunky returns to shareholders. Lewis stresses Galliford has put its troubled jaunt into the Scottish road building sector behind it. The firm took a £100m exceptional hit as a result of the joint venture with (hold your breath) Carillion, among others.

"We continue to think the UK market for new housing is well set and that Galliford’s business mix in this area is attractive," says Lewis.

3 – RDI REIT (7.5 per cent yield)

Previously called Redefine International, RDI "has been transformed over the past five years", according to analyst Matthew Saperia.

He adds: "The recently completed sale of a €205m German retail portfolio increases the company’s weighting to the UK, which includes hotels – now over 20% of the portfolio and a good operating asset class.

"Recent share price weakness has seen RDI’s premium rating evaporate, and the current discount of c.11 per cent to our August 2018 NAV forecast delivers an attractive dividend yield."

4 – Moss Bros (7.3 per cent yield)

Saperia and Lewis' colleague John Stevenson hailed Moss Bros' "robust" autumn trading as it continues to steal market share from its rivals.

"Given the strong balance sheet and programme of accelerated cash returns to shareholders, which effectively underpins the yield, Moss looks oversold to us. Moss has committed to returning excess cash on the balance sheet via a progressive, accelerated dividend," Stevenson says.

5 – Taylor Wimpey (7.3 per cent yield)

"Taylor Wimpey’s balance sheet took a knock in 2017 when a £130m provision was announced to cover historic leasehold issues," says Peel Hunt's Gavin Jago.

"Despite this, the group has retained a healthy cash balance which is expected to be at least £500m at the end of 2017 and we forecast this to rise to c£1bn by the end of 2019.

"In the November trading update, management reiterated its commitment to the dividend of £500m for 2018 and further material capital returns in 2019 and beyond."

N.B. Peel Hunt analysts proudly highlight their top income picks this time last year did rather well. The brokers' selection delivered a total return of 24 per cent, of which five per cent was from dividend payouts and 19 per cent of capital returns. Particular stand-out performers included: Games Workshop, DiscoverIE, XP Power, Biffa and Berkeley Group.

