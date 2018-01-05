Rebecca Smith

New cars churned out more CO2 last year, marking the first rise in carbon tailpipe emissions since 1997, in figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The industry body blamed the backlash against diesel for undermining efforts to encourage take-up of "cleaner, low emission diesels".

New cars averaged 121.04g/km, edging up 0.8 per cent on 2016. The SMMT said this is the first year the figure has risen since records began.

Mike Hawes, SMMT's chief executive, said:

Diesel cars, due to their greater fuel efficiency, typically emit on average 20 per cent less CO2 than the equivalent performance of a petrol-engined vehicle. It’s disappointing, therefore, to see these advances undermined by the backlash against cleaner, low emission diesels, with the recent drop in sales the prime cause of this increase in CO2 emissions.

“New technologies, including the latest low emission diesels, are vital if the country and the industry are to meet their climate change targets. For the industry, hitting the 2020/2021 goals will be extremely challenging and government must create the right policies and incentives to encourage all low emission vehicles irrespective of fuel type, whether that means battery vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen or petrol and diesel models," Hawes added.

Figures from the SMMT this morning found that new car sales dropped last year, with demand for diesel cars slumping by nearly a fifth.

The auto industry has been ploughing efforts into the expected rise of electric cars, with government incentives also aiming to propel the market from early deployment to mass market adoption. And the alternatively fuelled vehicle market grew by 34.8 per cent last year, with appetite for electrified cars reaching a new high.

A report by Belgium's VUB University, commissioned by the T&E think tank, found that electric cars emitted significantly less greenhouse gases than diesel engines, even when they are powered by the most carbon intensive energy.

The T&E think tank told the Guardian that, on average, "electric vehicles will emit half the CO2 emissions of a diesel car by 2030, including the manufacturing emissions".

