Caitlin Morrison

A number of flights from London to New York have been cancelled due to extreme weather conditions on the east coast of the US.

New York's JFK Airport was closed last night due to the snowy "bomb cyclone" that hit the city, bringing with it sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and heavy snowfall.

JFK said this morning that flights will resume at 7am (12pm UK time) and said: "Fliers are urged to contact their airlines for information on resumption of specific flights before going to the airport."

Correction: Flights scheduled to resume at JFK Airport at 7 a.m. Friday, 01/05/2018. https://t.co/vMJ88hwchh — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 5, 2018

Flights out of Heathrow have been cancelled today, including the following: