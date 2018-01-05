Rebecca Smith

Custom House DLR station will reopen to passengers next week after work to revamp the station ahead of the arrival of Elizabeth Line services later this year.

The station will reopen to passengers next Monday 8 January, slightly later than the original plan for late December last year, after being closed since February for work to expand it.

It had been closed to create an easier interchange with the Elizabeth Line and improve journey times ahead of the new railway opening in December this year.

Transport for London (TfL) said work has now reached a stage where the station can be reopened, but it will continue to complete the upgrade, including a mezzanine deck above the DLR platforms, as well as new station canopies by the spring. Once fully complete, capacity at the station should be boosted by 50 per cent.

The improvements are expected to reduce overcrowding at the busiest times, particularly once Elizabeth Line services arrive at the station and new developments around the Royal Docks have been built. TfL said the upgrade will also shorten walking routes between DLR platforms and the surrounding area.

Mark Davis, interim general manager of the DLR, said:

We appreciate the patience our customers have shown while the station has been closed. Once fully complete, this important work will have increased capacity at the station by 50 per cent – making journeys better for customers and ensuring the station is fit for the arrival of Elizabeth line services from late 2018.

The Elizabeth Line, which will serve 41 stations in total and run from Reading and Heathrow in the west through to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east, has entered the final stages of construction.

It will open to the public in phases from December.

Last month, TfL revealed the new version of the Tube map featuring the Elizabeth Line to mark a year to go until the big moment when 10 new London stations will open.

Elizabeth Line timeline May 2018 TfL Rail service opens between Paddington and Heathrow, replacing the existing Heathrow Connect service and part of the Great Western inner suburban service December 2018 The Elizabeth Line opens. It will initially operate as three services: Paddington (Elizabeth line station) to Abbey Wood via central London

Paddington (mainline station) to Heathrow (Terminals 2 & 3 and 4)

Liverpool Street (mainline station) to Shenfield May 2019: Direct services operate between Paddington - Shenfield and Paddington - Abbey Wood. Services from Paddington to Heathrow will continue to start and terminate at the mainline station December 2019: The Elizabeth Line is fully open

