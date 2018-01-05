Rebecca Smith

Low-cost airline EasyJet said today passenger numbers picked up last month - but so did the number of cancellations for December.

It carried nearly 6m passengers in December, a 5.5 per cent rise on the same month in 2016, with load factor, reflecting how efficiently it fills its planes, also rising.

Overall passenger numbers for the rolling 12 months ending December 2017 came in just shy of 82m, a 9.6 per cent lift on the same time in 2016.

Read more: EasyJet plans Brexit shake-up which could force UK investors to sell shares

But the carrier did note there had been a sharp rise in the number of cancellations for the month. Some 580 flights were cancelled last month, compared to 330 for December 2016.

EasyJet said it had been buffeted by "adverse weather conditions" causing around 400 cancellations. The majority of the remaining flights affected were due to runway closures, though the airline said there had been "some impact from industrial action".

The airline's profits dropped last year as it weathered a currency hit of £101m, but said it should benefit from rivals' troubles. In November, it said revenue trends for the first quarter had been encouraging, "primarily as a result of some capacity leaving the market".

Last month it confirmed it had acquired a substantial part of collapsed airline Air Berlin's German operations.

It has been one of several airlines to make Brexit preparations in recent months, announcing a shake-up that could force UK investors to sell shares.

Under EU law, the airline needs to ensure majority control and ownership by EU nationals after Britain leaves in order for it to keep operating intra-EU.

At the end of last year, it set out plans to amend its articles of association, which currently give directors the power to limit the ownership of the firm's shares by non-UK nationals.

It plans to change this to apply to non-EU shareholders, "which will exclude UK holders once the UK has left the EU" - giving it the power to force UK shareholders to divest their shares if need be.

EasyJet had already set up an EU-based airline in July in order to continue its intra-European flights, regardless of what happens with Brexit negotiations. The airline applied for a new air operator certificate in Austria to set up EasyJet Europe which is headquartered in Vienna.

Hungarian airline Wizz Air meanwhile said in October it would set up a UK subsidiary, and earlier this week, Ryanair confirmed it had applied for a UK licence to protect its operations in the event of a hard Brexit.

Read more: Ryanair and Wizz Air passenger numbers took off last year