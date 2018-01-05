Rebecca Smith

New car sales have dropped for the first time in years according to preliminary figures, with the decline in diesel pointed to as a key contributing factor.

Overall, there were around 2.5m cars registered, according to industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). That marks a 5.6 per cent drop on 2016, with diesel sales taking a steep fall as the government's crackdown takes effect.

Last month, it was revealed that sales of new diesel cars slumped by more than 30 per cent in the UK during November as motorists become increasingly put off by rising taxes.

That was the eighth consecutive month for car sales to record a fall, with economic uncertainty also putting the brakes on demand.

The boss of the SMMT said in December the ongoing decline was "a major concern" and had been "exacerbated by ongoing anti-diesel messages from government".

Mike Hawes added that diesel remained the right choice for many drivers, "not least because of its fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions".

"The decision to tax the latest low emission diesels is a step backwards and will only discourage drivers from trading in their older, more polluting cars," he said. "Given fleet renewal is the fastest way to improve air quality, penalising the latest, cleanest diesels is counterproductive and will have detrimental environmental and economic consequences."

The body has also been vocal in its call for more certainty surrounding Brexit negotiations, calling for clarity on "how current trade benefits gained through the EU will be secured and how government intends to pursue other trade opportunities".

The final numbers for the year will be published later this morning.

