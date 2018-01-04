Trump tries to ban book about his first year as US President

Helen Cahill

Donald Trump's lawyers are seeking to prevent the publication of a book which contains explosive details about the US President's first year in office.

The book, "Fire in Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by Michael Wolff, is set to be released next Tuesday.

However, the book's revelations have prompted Trump to engage a lawyer to send a letter to publisher Holt & Co, demanding they "immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination" of the book.

In response to details in the book, Trump yesterday said his former chief strategist Steve Bannon has lost his mind after he was fired from the White House.

Bannon was quoted by Woolf as saying that Trump's son was "treasonous" for meeting with Russians who said they had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.