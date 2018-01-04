Thursday 4 January 2018 8:13pm

Tough times: The Brexit department needs 64 new recruits

 
Helen Cahill
Does Davis have the manpower to carry out Brexit? (Source: Getty)

The Brexit department is on a hiring spree to boost its ranks as it heads into a crucial period of talks with the European Union.

The department, which has a notoriously high turnover, is looking for 64 new recruits.

There are roles for 25 new senior policy advisers and 35 policy leads. In addition, the department is recruiting four people to work in a team looking after the continuity of the UK’s international agreements after Brexit.

Based on the minimum salaries stipulated for the roles, the department will need to spend at least £2.4m on its new batch of recruits.

In September last year, it was revealed the 20 per cent of David Davis’ civil servants had left in the prior 14 months, raising questions about staff satisfaction.

