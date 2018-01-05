Small business owners consider shutting up shop as pessimism grows

Jasper Jolly

Small business owners suffered an unhappy end to 2017 with a record proportion saying they plan to downsize or shut up shop, a survey published today will show.

Business owners surveyed by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) pointed to a cocktail of surging operating costs, weak domestic growth and flagging consumer demand looming over their prospects.

Some 14 per cent expecting to scale down, cease trading or sell on their business, with three-quarters reporting a rise in operating costs in the year up to the fourth quarter of 2017. Retailers and construction firms are particularly pessimistic on the outlook for the coming year.

Political and economic fears pushed the FSB’s confidence index into negative territory for only the second time in five years, along with the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum in 2016. Some 31 per cent of firms expecting their performance to worsen over the coming quarter.

Mike Cherry, FSB national chairman, said the rise in the number of business owners looking to exit their businesses was “troubling”.

He said: “While the swift agreement of a transitional arrangement and an ambitious free trade agreement with the EU are absolutely critical, it’s spiralling costs, weak growth and flagging consumer demand at home that are front of mind for small firms day to day.”

Small businesses are among the most exposed to fluctuations in the performance of the British economy, and are less likely to be able to manage their exposures to changes in input prices or demand.

Recent input price rises as inflation has risen coupled with wavering consumer demand have therefore dented profitability, with 41 per cent reporting a fall in profits, the highest level since 2013.

However, exporting small businesses provided a bright spot amid an otherwise gloomy landscape, with the 77 per cent proportion reporting that international sales are stable or increasing going up after continued strength in 2017.

