Julian Harris

Booming Eurozone growth was one of the less predictable outcomes of 2017, with the latest survey data suggesting the single currency area’s economy expanded by 2.7 per cent last year – outperforming even the US.

The outlook for 2018 is positive, too. While IHS Markit's widely-regarded purchasing managers’ index struck its highest level since 2006 last year, new orders have also reached their sharpest level of growth since before the financial crisis, pointing towards ongoing strength in the coming months. And as for the euro itself, bullish analysts at Deutsche Bank now expect its climb to continue, stretching as high as $1.30 by December (just one year ago, it was printing $1.05).

So what has happened to the troubled bloc's woes? Unemployment across the 19 member states is no longer stuck in double-digit territory, sliding to 8.8 per cent at the last time of counting. But while it has also come down in countries that bore the brunt of the euro-crisis, it remains unacceptably high in those areas, especially among young jobseekers.

National debts remain perilously high in the Eurozone periphery and vulnerable to another downturn, while political instability lurks. Even there, however, glimmers of hope are brightening. An excellent analysis from HSBC economist Fabio Balboni this week backs the Greek government's claim that it will finally exit its bailout programme in 2018.

Balboni notes decade-high levels of Greek growth in 2017 ("and we expect even stronger growth this year"), yields at pre-bailout levels, a shoring up of the country's banks, and a lower-than-expected reliance on EU support.

Structural problems remain, of course, in countries such as Greece, yet for now the picture looks considerably rosier than at any stage since the crash. With wounds healing in the periphery and growth steaming ahead, the Eurozone can feel more confident about its future. Furthermore, it should be less prone to the kind of paranoia that suggests Brussels needs to punish the UK during Brexit talks as a means of preventing other exits.

On the contrary, with its economy finally showing signs of decent growth, the EU should aim to build on the success in the best way possible – by sealing a comprehensive deal with its closest and arguably most significant trading partner.