Aston Martin just had its best year in a decade

More than 5,000 James Bond wannabes got their hands on their dream cars for the first time since the financial crisis last year, Aston Martin said today - as it announced plans to resurrect one of its most iconic models.

The luxury marque said today it sold 5,117 vehicles last year, the first time since 2008 it has delivered more than 5,000 cars, causing it to upgrade its profit guidance.

Retail sales rose 58 per cent, pushing full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation up to £180m, while revenues are likely to top £840m.

Aston's sleek new DB11 was among its sellout models, while the Vanquish Zagato and the Vantage GT8 were both popular, with demand rising in North America, the UK and China.

“We continue to perform ahead of expectations, both in terms of financial performance and in meeting our targets for the DB11 and special vehicles," said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin's president and chief executive.

Aston Martin has made an annual loss for years, but in May last year it announced its first first-quarter profit in a decade, boosted by the DB11, as well as an expansion of the brand into new markets including a powerboat.

The news came after it announced last month it had resurrected its DB4 GT for a special run of 25 so-called continuation cars, which will be built at its Newport Pagnell production facility.

