Robey Warshaw founders paid bumper £63m

Helen Cahill

The founders of boutique City advisory firm Robey Warshaw took home more than £60m last year after advising on a string of high-profile takeover deals.

For the year ended 31 March 2017, full-year operating profit jumped 73 per cent to £63.3m, a pot which will be handed out to the firm’s partners. One partner, who is not named, was eligible for as much as £37m.

Revenues rose 67 per cent to £72.7m.

The boutique firm was founded in 2013 by Simon Warshaw, Philip Apostolides, and Sir Simon Robey, two-time winner of City A.M.’s Dealmaker of the Year award. The M&A specialist has just 13 staff in total. Aside from the founders, staff were handed a total £8.9m.

The group has advised on some of the biggest deals in the City, such as the £81bn merger of SABMiller and AB InBev, and SoftBank’s takeover of British firm ARM Holdings.

More recently, Robey Warshaw has been working for Reckitt Benckiser on its $17bn (£13bn) bid for baby formula maker Mead Johnson. The deal closed shortly after Robey Warshaw’s financial year, however, meaning the fees will not be fully accounted for in the firm’s most recent figures.