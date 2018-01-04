Lucy White

The Law Society, the representative body of solicitors in England and Wales, has avoided court by settling a judicial review claim brought by education provider QLTS School.

QLTS School, advised by Elliot Lister at Asserson Law Offices, raised a complaint regarding a tender process by the Law Society to exclusively endorse one training provider – which ended up being rival training firm Barbri.

The Law Society had said in October that it was partnering with Barbri to offer preparation classes for foreign lawyers planning to practise in the UK, hoping to attract overseas lawyers post-Brexit. The Law Society would get a cut of the fees for lending its name.

Read more: Please stay, says the Law Society: Solicitors' body launches bid to attract overseas lawyers post-Brexit with new courses

But QLTS School claimed the Law Society was acting outside its capacity as a public body by endorsing one firm, and it emerged today that the two parties had settled the case outside of court rather than let the judicial review proceed.

The Law Society has cancelled its agreement with Barbri, though City A.M. understands that it has not paid QLTS School any damages.

QLTS School said it was "pleased that it and other training providers can continue to offer candidates a breadth of choice and access, which would not have been possible had the Law Society not stepped back from exclusive endorsement arrangements".

The Law Society said it would not proceed down this path of lending its name to one firm, but that it was still committed to encouraging training for foreign lawyers and would consult on the best way to do this.

"The Law Society believes that the opening and monitoring of the gateway for foreign-qualified lawyers seeking admission as English solicitors is an integral feature of maintaining the status of England and Wales as the premier jurisdiction of choice in international commerce, and enhancing the stellar reputation of the English legal profession around the world," said the Law Society's Peter Liver.

Read more: First there was fintech, now there's legaltech: The Law Society partners with Seedrs to support legal sector innovators