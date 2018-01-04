Betting: Free-scoring Liverpool to chew up Toffees

Ben Cleminson

It's been so long since Everton last beat Liverpool at Anfield, that every single player involved in the game has since retired.

Eiffel 65 sat top of the charts on 27 September 1999 - appropriately with 'Blue (Da Ba Dee)', as Kevin Campbell’s early goal gave the Toffees a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Now 18 years and 20 visits into the new millennium, and Everton have yet to come back across Stanley Park with a victory to their name at their fiercest rivals.

The two Merseyside clubs meet on Friday evening in what promises to be a mouth-watering start to the FA Cup third round weekend.

Given the way Sam Allardyce and his side celebrated after their last trip to Anfield last month, you’d have been forgiven for thinking they had ended that long drought, rather than snatching a 1-1 draw.

Read more: Klopp rages as Liverpool denied by Rooney penalty

That result was a classic Allardyce performance – defending deep, riding their luck, before nicking a late equaliser through a Wayne Rooney penalty.

Jurgen Klopp bemoaned the referee’s decision to award the spot kick, but privately he must have been more frustrated at his side’s inability to turn 79 per cent possession and 12 corners into three points.

That draw continued Liverpool’s unbeaten home derby streak, as well as their current undefeated run, which now totals 16 in all competitions.

Late victory at Burnley on New Year’s Day signalled the spirit of the Reds – they recovered from conceding an 87th minute equaliser to net a stoppage time winner through Ragnar Klavan.

Klopp has juggled and rotated his squad masterfully through the festive period, meaning while it may not be a full strength outfit this evening, it should still contain a few big hitters.

One of those could be a debut for new £75million signing Virgil van Dijk, with the former Southampton man charged with adding a layer of security in defence to go with the Reds’ outstanding attack.

The Christmas period wasn’t so merry for Everton – after the initial honeymoon period of five victories from Allardyce’s first six games, they are now four matches without a win.

Particularly worrying for Toffees fans is the lack of firepower up top – they’ve scored just once across those games.

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun is being lined up to fix that issue, but it remains to be seen whether the rumoured £27m Turk will have signed on the dotted line in time for this one.

Read more: Tosun deal takes Everton spend past £200m in Moshiri era

Instead, Allardyce will look once again to Rooney – a man who has scored four times in five career victories at Anfield.

When returning to his boyhood club this summer, Rooney remarked that the game he was looking forward to more than any was Liverpool – a sentiment that shows that for fans of both clubs this match matters more than most.

It will certainly be a fiery atmosphere under the lights, and Everton will surely employ the same tactics that served them well three weeks ago, but I can see Liverpool going one better this time around.

The Reds have scored an incredible 87 goals in all competitions this season, and while the Toffees clung on before, it will be mighty difficult for them to keep their rivals at bay again.

I suggest backing Liverpool, with the Reds HT/FT at 11/10 with 188BET looking good value.

Pointers

Liverpool HT/FT - 11/10 (188BET)