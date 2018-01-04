Betting: Canaries to have their wings clipped by trophy-hungry Chelsea

Ben Cleminson

Aaron Ramsey’s FA Cup final winner for Arsenal denied Antonio Conte the domestic double in his first season in charge at Chelsea, but the Italian will hope the Blues can go one step further in this year’s competition.

First up on the long road to Wembley is a trip to Norwich on Saturday evening, as Chelsea kick off their cup campaign at the Championship club.

Conte’s charges come into this in handy form – a seven match unbeaten run over the Christmas period sees them sit third in the Premier League, and into the Carabao Cup semi-final.

It took a late equaliser from Hector Bellerin to deny them three points in an enthralling London derby against Arsenal on Wednesday, and the Blues will face the Gunners twice more in the next two weeks in that League Cup semi.

Conte must be sick of the sight of them.

Read more: Bellerin strikes at the death as Arsenal deny Chelsea in thriller

It hasn’t been quite so plain sailing for Norwich this term.

Relegated from the Premier League in 2016, and hoping for a quick return to the big time, the Canaries have had their wings clipped in mid-table of the Championship.

A disastrous run of just one win in eleven games put boss Daniel Farke under real pressure, but two wins in their last three may have brought him a little longer in east Anglia – but patience is wearing thin with the German.

After a gruelling run of five games in 14 days, and with Arsenal in mind, Conte may rest a few charges, but with the likes of Willian, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi likely to come in, Chelsea’s reserves should have too much for Norwich.

Only three teams in the Championship have scored fewer goals than the Canaries, and they could struggle to find the net again here.

Back Chelsea to win to nil at 13/8 with 188BET.

Pointers

Chelsea to win to nil - 13/8 (188BET)