Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover asset management, recruitment, legal eagles and currency management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

ICG

Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), the specialist asset manager, has appointed Amy Schioldager as a non-executive director with effect from 25 January. Having recently retired from an executive career at BlackRock where she was a member of the global executive committee and head of beta strategies, Amy brings to ICG extensive knowledge of international investment markets and a track record of global expansion. She is ICG’s first US-based non-executive director and will report to Kevin Parry, chairman. Her career spanned over 25 years at BlackRock, holding progressive leadership positions in the firm’s investment teams across global equity markets and client segments. Her most recent role was global head of beta strategies (index equities). Amy was the founder and chair of BlackRock’s Women’s Initiative.

Redlaw

Redlaw has promoted Matthew Parsons as associate director. Matt has played an instrumental role in building the private practice in his roles as consultant and divisional head for the associate team over the last few years. His promotion recognises his ongoing contribution and commitment to the firm. Matt has extensive recruitment expertise and legal knowledge. He has been at Redlaw for almost four years.

Knight Frank

Knight Frank has recruited Justin Young as its chief operating officer. Justin joined Knight Frank from law firm HFW where he was global COO. Prior to that Justin was at Clifford Chance where he was COO of its southeast Asia operations. In addition to these partnerships, Justin has extensive experience of the corporate world and the IT and marketing sectors. He will work alongside John Diggins, group finance director, focusing on developing the firm’s business services organisation.

Adrian Lee & Partners

Adrian Lee & Partners, the leading active currency manager for institutional investors has hired Keith Kelsall as senior portfolio manager. Keith joins as a senior member of the portfolio management team, with a focus on business development for the firm’s currency strategies, including the soon to be launched absolute return fund. Keith has over 25 years’ experience in portfolio management. Most recently he was an investment director at Aviva Investors specialising in fixed income and private debt strategies. Prior to that he worked at Barclays Global Investors (now BlackRock) as a fixed income strategist responsible for developing global bonds, corporate bonds and absolute return strategies.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.