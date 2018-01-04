Frank Dalleres

Everton are poised to take their spending under Farhad Moshiri past £200m by completing the signing of Turkey striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas.

The Toffees have agreed a fee of £27m with Besiktas and could thrust Tosun straight into action against Liverpool in Friday’s FA Cup third round tie if the remaining formalities are completed by the midday deadline.

The Germany-born 26-year-old has scored 14 goals in 24 games this season, including four from five starts to help Besiktas reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

“We are nearly there,” said Everton manager Sam Allardyce.

“If we get the transfer done and he comes and scores goals, it will be exceptional business. The club has searched high and low for a striker for a long time – since before I got here – and he was the one we focused on.”

Since Moshiri became Everton’s largest shareholder in February 2016 the club have spent around £190m on players, including £140m last summer on stars such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane.

They have also recouped more than £130m in sales in that time and have struggled to replace the goals of Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United for £75m in July.

