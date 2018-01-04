Colman's Mustard production is leaving Norwich after 200 years

Emma Haslett

A two centuries-old link between Norwich and Colman's Mustard will come to an end in 2019, after Unilever announced plans to move production from its factory in the city.

Unions have urged Unilever to reconsider after it confirmed plans to shift production to its factory in Burton on Trent, which currently makes Marmite, at the end of 2019. The move to the new site will begin this year.

The decision follows Britvic's announcement in October that it will stop making Robinson's squash at the factory, which it shares with Unilever. At the time, Unilever said the move will have "serious implications" for Colman's production.

Today it added:

Following Britvic’s decision to close its Norwich factory on our shared site... we have announced the outcome of a review of our manufacturing at the site. The review concluded that the proposals announced today represent the best long-term solution for Unilever, while protecting the link between Colman’s and Norwich.

However, it added that some functions will remain in Norwich, including mustard milling and mint processing, although they will take place at a new site.

Unions urged Unilever to reconsider, calling it a "devastating day for Norwich".

“We are urging Unilever to look again at its business case for closure," said Rhys McCarthy, national officer for Unite.

"The decision by Britvic to close its half of the site, which produces its Robinsons and Fruit Shoot brands, was unhelpful for the future of Colman’s Mustard in Norwich – but we still don’t believe that closure is the only option for the dedicated workforce."

A government spokesperson added: “The government is disappointed Unilever has decided to close its Norwich plant, though we welcome Unilever’s commitment to mustard milling and mint production in Norwich."

