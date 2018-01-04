VW just partnered with a self-driving technology firm

Emma Haslett

Volkswagen has partnered with self driving technology company Aurora to develop technology which will help disabled people and the elderly get around cities more easily.

Speaking ahead of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which begins in Las Vegas next week, the company said it will use Aurora's technology for so-called mobility-as-a-service fleets.

"In the future people can of course use our mobility app or digital virtual assistant to hail a self-driving electric vehicle to drive them conveniently door-to-door," said Johann Jungwirth, VW's chief digital officer.

"Working with Aurora... will give us a giant leap forward in our mission to become the world's leading provider of sustainable mobility, with self-driving vehicles."

The technology will then be integrated into VW's self-driving pods, shuttles and delivery vans, as well as self-driving trucks without a cabin.

"Our aim is to create new mobility-as-a-service solutions which customers will be really passionate about because they have been tailored to the human with highest safety standards, best-in-class user experience and digital intelligence. For me this is the reinvention of mobility and the automobile."

At last year's Detroit Auto Show, VW unveiled a self-driving revamp of its famous camper van, which it dubbed the ID Buzz.

