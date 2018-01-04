Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in NMC Health rose as much as 4.5 per cent this morning after the firm announced it had bought the remaining shares of two hospitals for $218m (£161m), with an aim to speed up the growth of its fertility business.

NMC led the FTSE 100 risers after it revealed it bought the outstanding 49 per cent minority stake in Fakih IVF [In vitro fertilisation] through cash and shares for a total of $205m, and the outstanding 30 per cent minority stake in As Salama Hospital for $45m in cash.

The two hospitals would have contributed $22m to NMC's 2017 net income on a pro forma basis, the firm said.

"In December 2017, I set out our strategy to drive the company's next phase of growth. The transactions today fit with our commitment to increase our capacity, capabilities and geographic coverage," said Prasanth Manghat, the chief executive of NMC.

Manghat said the acquisitions were "highly value accretive" for NMC shareholders, and Fakih IVF in particular will provide an "enhanced platform" from which to grow the company's fertility business.

NMC aims to continue expanding its fertility network from the new IVF clinics opened in the UAE and Oman in 2017 and additional expansions planned in Saudi Arabia.

"As the second largest global IVF player, NMC remains very well positioned to be the leading consolidator in the fertility market. We will continue to seek opportunities to consolidate minority stakes in our subsidiaries, as we increase our knowledge and understanding of these businesses, where we can create further value for shareholders," Manghat said.

The company also announced the completion of the previously announced Al Qadhi and Al Rashid Hospital transactions in Saudi Arabia.

