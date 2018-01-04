Emma Haslett

Remember a time when everything was simpler? When Wannabe was never off the airwaves, Cool Britannia ruled and double denim was a look to aspire to?

Britons remember the 1990s more fondly than any other time, if a new survey is to be believed: in fact, 50 per cent say it gives them their happiest feelings and memories.

The survey, by Mecca Bingo, found 22 per cent of Brits want the 1990s to stage a glorious comeback, while 15 per cent want the 1980s back. That's compared with just nine per cent who want the noughties - with Britney Spears, scarf tops and competitive ringtone-buying - to return.

According to the survey, 80 per cent of people said music in the 90s was better than it is now, followed by fashion, at 36 per cent (it seems Kappa poppers really made an impression) and 33 per cent liked the films.

Read more: Aldi harnesses the '90s revival with a retro new logo

The good news for the nostalgic is that the 90s may be about to return. Not only has sportswear made a comeback, but last year economists suggested the UK was heading for a property price collapse which would put house prices at levels not seen since the early part of that decade.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, London School of Economics professor Paul Cheshire warned: "We are due a significant correction in house prices. I think we are beginning to see signs that correction may be starting,"

"Historically, trends seem always to start in London and then move out across the rest of the country. In the capital, you are already seeing house prices rising less rapidly than in other parts of Britain."

And as 90s kids will testify, there ain't no party like a negative equity party.

Read more: Brexit's Got 90s Talent: Farage and Brexiteers deploy East 17 and 5ive