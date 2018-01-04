Joe Hall

Andy Murray has withdrawn from this month's Australian Open and is flying home to the UK where he will contemplate surgery as a possible solution to his ongoing hip issue.

The 30-year-old, who has slipped from world No1 to No16 since he last played at Wimbledon six months ago and will drop another two places on Monday, had withdrawn from this week's Brisbane International tournament before travelling to Melbourne in the hope of making a late recovery in time for the grand slam.

But none was forthcoming and Murray may now have to decide whether to turn to surgery that will significantly extend his absence from the game in order to conquer his injury woes.

"Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete," he said.

"I'll be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon."

In an emotional social media post published earlier this week, Murray said he would consider going under the knife but added: "The chances of a successful outcome are not as high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that."

Murray has never won the Australian Open but did reach five finals out of seven between 2010 and 2016.

"We are fully aware that Andy has been going through a difficult period with his hip and that he's done everything possible to prepare for the Australian summer," said tournament organiser Craig Tiley.

"Andy loves tennis and would do anything to play. This is a very hard decision for Andy and we totally respect it. We wish him the absolute best on his road to recovery and look forward to having him back in Melbourne. He is a true champion and one of our favourites."

Meanwhile Britain's No1 woman Johanna Konta is targeting a return to action ahead of this month's grand slam, after she was forced to retire with injury in the Brisbane International quarter-final.

The 26-year-old, who received treatment on her right hip after feeling pain in the area, is focusing on recovering in time to defend her Sydney International title next week.

Australia has been a happy stomping ground for Konta, who followed last year's Sydney triumph with a quarter-finals finish at the Australian Open, where she reached the final four in 2016.

"I will definitely give it the maximum amount of time to be able to play in Sydney," she said.

"As of now, it's a bit of a waiting game. The most important thing now will be to get some physio treatment, have a good night's sleep and wake up tomorrow and see where to take it from there."