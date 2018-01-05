Rebecca Smith

CitySprint is trialling a hydrogen van in the capital as one of the first steps to establishing a completely emission-free fleet in London by 2020.

The same-day delivery firm is trialling the van, which was developed in partnership with Renault, with Mitie on distribution work over the next six months.

Mitie will trial the van on work with a selection of their clients and CitySprint will plot its capability against its other green vehicles.

The hydrogen van is powered by a battery and hydrogen fuel cell and has a range of over 200 miles. CitySprint has also more than doubled its cargo bike fleet from 10 to 22, after a successful trial. They are electrically assisted and can carry up to 50kg, which CitySprint said will mean less congestion on the roads, and a cut back on emissions as they replace small vans.

It has also found that the cargo bikes are, on average, up to 50 per cent faster to complete jobs than small vans. The firm now plans to roll out the cargo bikes across other UK cities, including Manchester.

It marks the latest effort by a firm in London to help clean up the capital. In November, UPS said it had started trialling delivery by electric bike trailers in Camden.

London's mayor Sadiq Khan has named a series of measures to try and tackle the capital's air quality troubles, including plans for an ultra low emission zone in 2019, where most vehicles will need to meet exhaust emission standards or pay a daily charge to travel.

Khan also unveiled a double-decker hydrogen bus for trials in the capital last year, as part of a commitment to phase out diesel buses. No more pure diesel double-decker buses will be added to London's fleet from this year.

Patrick Gallagher, CitySprint group chief executive, said:

Since the launch of our green fleet this August, we’ve already cut back on our CO2 emissions by as much as 10 tonnes. The trial of a hydrogen van is on a long list of environmentally friendly vehicles we have tested over the years. We hope that along with our growing cargo bike fleet, this can prove to be a sustainable option and continue our commitment to reducing air pollution across the UK cities we operate in.

