The dominant British services sector expanded faster than expected in December, delivering some more positive news about the UK economy after the manufacturing and construction sectors disappointed earlier in the week.

The closely followed services purchasing managers' index rose to 54.2 points in December, according to data company IHS Markit, up from 53.8 in the previous month and a slightly better outturn than economists' consensus expectations.

The survey of business activity showed the 17th consecutive month of growth in the services sector, which accounts for almost 80 per cent of annual output from the economy.

New business volumes continued to increase in December, although it was the slowest pace recorded since August 2016, the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote. Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said the headline figures come with "a health warning about the sustainability of the upturn."

"Digging into the details behind the resilient strength signalled by the headline numbers, the survey data reveal an economy that is beset with uncertainty about the outlook, which is in turn dampening business spending and investment," he said.

Input price inflation jumped to reach the highest level since September, continuing the squeeze on margins particularly for fuel, after recent oil price rises, and utility bills.

Sterling remained largely unchanged in the immediate aftermath of the release, and external economists were split over the interpretation of the data. Kallum Pickering, senior UK economist at Berenberg bank, said the figures likely point to 0.5 per cent growth in the final quarter, an acceleration.

However, Jeremy Cook, chief economist at payments firm WorldFirst, said the figures reflect a "creaking" sector, pointing to a 0.3 per cent expansion for GDP in the fourth quarter.

Chris Sood-Nicholls, head of global services at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said the increase was "encouraging", with consumers still spending in spite of continued low wage growth and rising prices.

“Looking ahead the general feeling of uncertainty is dampening business investment," he said. "More sluggish economic data and a lack of clarity around what the second phase of Brexit negotiations may hold are encouraging some businesses to stick to core activities rather than consider any transformational investment.”

