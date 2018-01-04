Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on trains to and from London Victoria due to a passenger incident.

A passenger has been taken ill on the 08:29 Sutton to London Victoria service, National Rail said. This train is currently at a stand at Clapham Junction on platform 14 whilst the emergency services attend.

As a result, several services are trapped behind as they are unable to be diverted to an alternative platform. Delays of up to 20 minutes, cancellations and alterations can be expected to trains.

Disruption is expected to continue until 11am.

Gatwick Express and Southern rail services are affected.