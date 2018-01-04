Oliver Gill

Telecoms giant AT&T today revealed plans to roll out 5G in the US this year.

The move would make it the first operator from across the pond to launch mobile 5G and follows the finalisation of international wireless standards last month.

5G will become a reality for consumers and businesses in 12 locations by late 2018, AT&T said.

Forging ahead with ultrafast mobile technology in the US is likely to frustrate some UK onlookers, frustrated by a legal challenge that could kick Britain's 5G roll-out into the next decade.

Three mobile last month said it would challenge a High Court ruling, which sided with UK mobile regulator Ofcom on the way it auctioned off mobile spectrum to operators.

The move was blasted by rivals, regulators and sector experts. Ofcom said Three's challenge was "not in the interests of the UK". Experts said Britain's plans to be a 5G early adopter would be hit.

Three says planned caps on major players such as BT-owned EE and Vodafone in upcoming spectrum auctions do not go far enough and insists its actions will not delay the 5G adoption in Britain.

Today, AT&T technology and operations president Melissa Arnold said: "5G will change the way we live, work and enjoy entertainment.

We’re moving quickly to begin deploying mobile 5G this year and start unlocking the future of connectivity for consumers and businesses. With faster speeds and ultra-low latency [delays in delivering data], 5G will ultimately deliver and enhance experiences like virtual reality, future driverless cars, immersive 4K video and more.

