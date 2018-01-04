Alys Key

Convenience and wholesale retail group Nisa reported a boost to Christmas sales as the company prepares to complete its sale to The Co-op.

The figures

Total sales were up 17.7 per cent compared to last year at £277.2m, reflecting an increase of 269 in the number of stores served.

On a like-for-like basis, sales increased 1.7 per cent.

Nisa's fresh goods saw a marked improvement, with total sales up 23.1 per cent at £43.1m. Meanwhile ready meals jumped 43.7 per cent.

Why it's interesting

The Co-op gained shareholder approval for a £140m takover of Nisa last year, and these numbers are some of the first indication of how valuable the investment will be.

Of the new stores served, 106 came through organic growth while new contract wins brought in 163. That total is set to increase this year, as 1,090 Costcutter stores will commence trading with Nisa this month.

Co-op's reach in the convenience market looks set to grow, both through the takeover and its own plans to open 100 new stores this year.

What Nisa said

Chief executive Arnu Misra said: "We successfully invested in promotions to assist our members over the key festive trading period, resulting in positive like for likes and good organic growth in store numbers.

"The total number of stores served by Nisa was also increased by two large new contract wins. Nisa has delivered a strong programme to help drive sales and footfall in our members’ stores, and with the support of our members, we have built a solid foundation for 2018."

