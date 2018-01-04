Alys Key

Bumper Christmas sales helped to put bargain supermarket Adli over the £10bn mark by the end of 2017.

Sales at Aldi's UK and Ireland stores jumped 15 per cent in December compared to the previous year.

Shoppers snapped up 200,000 bottles of wine and champagne per day during the month, and added 4m mince pies to their trolleys.

All this helped sales breach the £10bn milestone for the full year.

Aldi has now said it will increase the minimum hourly rate it pays its store assistants to £8.85 (£10.20 in London) from the beginning of February.

“Our store colleagues are the cornerstone of our business," said UK and Ireland chief executive Matthew Barnes. "Without their hard work and dedication day in, day out, we would be unable to provide customers with the lowest grocery prices in the UK.”

Aldi, which is the fastest-growing supermarket in the UK, looks set to continue its aggressive expansion in 2018.

With the total number of stores now at 762, the chain is targeting more than 400 locations currently not served by an Aldi to reach its goal of 1,000 stores in the UK by 2022.

Barnes commented: “Shoppers in these areas consistently tell us they would shop at Aldi if they could, and we are committed to meeting this demand for new Aldi stores.”

