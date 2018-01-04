Alys Key

Revellers splashed out on premium drinks in pubs across the UK this Christmas.

Stonegate Pub Company, which has a 701-strong estate which includes Slug and Lettuce, Walkabout and many other formats, was one of the first to report positive numbers this morning.

The company, which last year became embroiled in a bidding war with nightclub operator Deltic for Revolution Bars, reported that there was "clear evidence of premiumisation" during the festive period. Punters chose top-shelf spirits, craft beers, and lapped up cocktails, helping to push like-for-like sales up 5.5 per cent.

This built on a similar 5.3 per cent increase in 2016, and the group noted that all areas of the country displayed growth.

Chief executive Simon Longbottom said: “Encouragingly all of our trading formats performed well and it was particularly pleasing to see some of the pubs we have acquired - and invested in over the last 12 months - performing particularly strongly."

Last year its bid for Revolution Bars was rejected by shareholders, but Stonegate has continued to acquire other sites. In 2017 it picked up a total of 21 pubs from Wetherspoon, Faucet Inn, and through its takeover of Sports Bar and Grill.

Christmas cheer all round

The positive Christmas numbers will come as a welcome relief within the industry, after pubs suffered a difficult summer and pinned hopes on a bumper festive period.

Smaller group Upham Brewery also issued an update on its Christmas sales this morning, saying that total gross sales were up 6.5 per cent in the period to £2.3m.

New Year's Eve was the highest grossing sales day in history for the group, which runs a collection of rural pubs n the home counties.

Upham also brews its own beers and, sold over 4,000 pints of its new "craft" beer, UB5 during the holidays.

