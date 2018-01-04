Thursday 4 January 2018 8:27am

Rush hour Tube disruption: Severe delays on the Central line

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Delays on the Central line this morning (Source: Getty)

There are severe delays on the Central line this morning, due to a faulty train.

Transport for London said there are severe delays between Ealing Broadway and White City, with delays on the rest of the line, due to an earlier faulty train.

Tags

Related articles

Tube to get more reliable as TfL wraps up major upgrade work
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

This Tube map shows average salaries near each London Underground station
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Revealed: The new Tube map featuring the Elizabeth Line
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff