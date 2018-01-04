Rush hour Tube disruption: Severe delays on the Central line

There are severe delays on the Central line this morning, due to a faulty train.
Transport for London said there are severe delays between Ealing Broadway and White City, with delays on the rest of the line, due to an earlier faulty train.
Central line: There are now severe delays between White City and Ealing Broadway. Delays are occurring through the rest of the line due to an earlier faulty train.— Central line (@centralline) January 4, 2018
