Rebecca Smith

Costa owner Whitbread has announced that former ITV boss Adam Crozier will succeed Richard Baker as chairman of the company in February.

Baker is retiring from the board on 28 February, after spending nine years on it, four as chairman.

Crozier, formerly chief executive of ITV and Royal Mail, joined the Whitbread board in April last year, becoming senior independent director in September.

Baker said:

As I now approach my ninth Whitbread year end, we are executing our strategic plan to build a bigger and better Whitbread for the benefit of all stakeholders. We have a well established chief executive and executive team, a refreshed board, and considerable momentum in delivering this plan. This aligns with a personal intention I had, earlier last year, to progressively scale back my business responsibilities, so now is the time to hand over the chair.

Chris Kennedy, a Whitbread non-executive director who led the selection process in the autumn, said of the appointment: "Adam has proven himself to be an eminently capable leader in a number of high profile executive appointments and shares the same strong sense of cultural values, which have been integral to Whitbread throughout its 275 year history."

